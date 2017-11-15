Many trees uprooted for Metro-3 in Mumbai have not grown after being transplanted, says report

Many trees uprooted and transplanted for the Metro-3 project (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) are not showing any signs of sprouting, said a panel appointed by the Bombay high court to supervise the process of cutting and transplantation of trees in the city.

The panel members reviewed areas such as Juhu, Kandivli, Marol, Aarey, CST, Cuffe Parade and Mumbai Central in between October and November.

According to the panel’s report — which will be submitted to the tree committee constituted by the high court — around 35% of the 888 trees transplanted in various parts of the city have not shown signs of growing..

The panel observed, “The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) needs to take more care so that transplanted trees survive.” It also notes that MMRCL needs to take proper care while planting new saplings.

The panel noted that 32 of the 71 trees transplanted showed no signs of sprouting at Juhu .

It observed that nine trees have been neglected at Kandivli.

In an earlier observation, the committee had noted that the branches of the trees were being recklessly cut.

Zoru Bhatena, an activist who accompanied the committee for the survey, said, “The authorities need not cut so many trees for the project. And the trees that are being transplanted are not being taken care of.”

A total of 2,811 trees will be affected during the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro project, of which 1,727 will be transplanted and 1,074 will be axed.

According to Maharashtra (Urban Areas) and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, three new saplings have to be planted for one tree cut but the tree can also be transplanted at some other place.

The MMRC was not available for a comment.

The high court-appointed a committee of two sitting judges to look into the grievances of citizens who opposed the cutting of trees for the Metro-3 project.

The panel will have to submit compliance reports to the judges.