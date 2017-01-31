Maratha protesters block several roads in Mumbai

Maratha community protesters held ‘chakka jam’ (road blockades) at various places in Mumbai and parts of the state to demand reservation in education and government jobs. The protests are expected to be held till 1 pm across the state.

The Marathas are holding protests to mount pressure on the state government before the community’s rally in Mumbai on March 6. The protests are being staged at around eight places in Mumbai and Maharashtra with a motive to block roads during peak hours. The protests are being held at Dahisar Naka, Anushakti Nagar, Dadar TT, Western Expressway among others. The protests in some places began at 9 in the morning. The community members protested at Mangatram petrol pump at Bhandup leading to a traffic jam in the area.

According to the leaders thousands of workers are participating in the protests across the state. They said the chakka jam will be held at around 2,000 major spots. The prior permissions at all these spots has been obtained, they claimed.

The community has been agitating for its various demands for more than last six months. Besides reservation, the community has been demanding a review of the Atrocity Act, strictest punishment for the Kopardi rape accused, construction of Shivaji statue in Arabian Sea among others.

Also read

Are Maratha protests in Maharashtra losing steam?

In Mumbai: Jan 31 Maratha rally postponed to March 6