Marathi literary meet kicks off, sees huge crowds on Day 1 in Dombivli near Mumbai

A three-day Marathi Literary Conference at Dombivli started with a colourful procession on Friday. More than 5,000 students of different schools and colleges participated in the procession that took off from Ganesh Mandir in Dombivli to the Savlaram Krida Sankul (sports complex)

Students in traditional attire carried banners and posters depicting the works of renowned Marathi writers and poets. More than 75 carriages were part of the procession , the carriages were designed with the pictures of poets, models of their writings and also the students depicting them.

“Over a 100 students from our school participated in the literary meet. Most of them were wearing traditional attire . I am looking forward to visit the three-day meet with my family and have a look at the books kept at the exhibition,” said Arti Kasara, 17, a student of Global College, Dombivli.

Followed by the procession, the dignitaries hoisted the flag and inaugurated the Ramachandra Chintaman Dere book exhibition, a set up with different stalls exhibiting Marathi books.

Present at the inauguration of the books exhibition were Akshay Kumar Kale, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan ( ABMSS ) , Rajendra Devlekar, KDMC Mayor, Gulabrao Vaze, representative Agri Youth forum Dombivli. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was also supposed to attend the ceremony but he was not present.

“We are expecting a huge crowd at the exhibition as it promises an insight into the Marathi literature. More than 30 poets will go live in the evening on the first day of the conference. The book exhibition will help people get copies of the works of renowned writers. The first half of the conference already saw a huge crowd with majority of them being students and youngsters,” said Kale.

The literary meet will be inaugurated in the evening at 4pm by the hands of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. This will be followed by a poets’ meet at the Shankar Narayan Navare auditorium and cultural program by local artistes from 7 pm.

