Martyred soldier’s wife wants to join Indian Army as a tribute to her husband

The death of Major Prasad Mahadik on December 30 last year in a fire incident in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the Indo-China border has instilled single-minded determination in his 30-year-old wife Gauri Mahadik to pay tribute to her husband. And she wants to do that by joining the Indian Army.

Gauri, who lives in Bolinj, Virar, is a qualified Company Secretary (CS) and a lawyer. She has been working with a reputed law firm in Worli since May 2017 and has also worked with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. She wishes to join the Indian Army in whatever capacity she gets employed in, after qualifying the mandatory interviews and other tests. “My joining the Indian Army would be the best tribute to my husband,” she said.

Major Mahadik, who graduated from Bhawans College, Andheri, had moved with his family to Virar in 2003. “Prasad wanted to start a military academy in our native village in Guhagar district so youths could join the Indian Army. His dream will be fulfilled some day,” said Shivaji Mahadik, his uncle. Major Mahadik​ had joined the Army in March 2012. His colleagues also remember him as a dedicated and tough officer, a great sportsman and an excellent guitarist who was fond of music.

Army sources said that on December 30, there was a fire incident in a barrack where Major Mahadik used to live and he passed away as he was trapped. An internal investigation is on by the Indian Army to ascertain the cause of the fire.