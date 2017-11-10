Marvel at Rini Dhumal’s Wonder Women this weekend
From a female Ganesha to representations of Shakti, the divine and everyday meet in a new exhibition.mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2017 20:04 IST
- WHERE: Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
- WHEN: November 10 to 30, 11 am to 7 pm.
- CALL: 2491-8585
- Entry is free
She is angry in one painting, poised and calm in another. In a third she is meditating like a sage; in the fourth, she’s a seductress. She is the monkey god Hanuman and the elephant god Ganesha. She is bald and beautiful; fair and dark. She is Shakti, the power inherent in every woman.
Vadodara-based artist Rini Dhumal‘s muses are women and their strengths and energies in different forms. Her works ooze a power that can could leave you unsettled while also inspiring you with their aura of power.
“My central theme has always been the power of women; not just of goddesses, but the everyday women transformed into goddesses,” Dhumal says.
Parallel Wings, a solo exhibition on at the Tao art gallery, showcases 66 such works. Don’t miss The Green Lady in bronze, with its magnetism and soul-searching.
The Untitled tapestry of Devi is a rustic work, signifying the earth itself. A mixed-media work on teak wood, Nav Khana, signifies the various aspects of gods and goddesses. Wonder women, all.