Marvel at Rini Dhumal’s Wonder Women this weekend

From a female Ganesha to representations of Shakti, the divine and everyday meet in a new exhibition.

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2017 20:04 IST
Riddhi Doshi
‘My central theme has always been the power of women; not just of goddesses, but the everyday women transformed into goddesses,’ Dhumal says.
Parallel Wings
  • WHERE: Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
  • WHEN: November 10 to 30, 11 am to 7 pm.
  • CALL: 2491-8585
  • Entry is free

She is angry in one painting, poised and calm in another. In a third she is meditating like a sage; in the fourth, she’s a seductress. She is the monkey god Hanuman and the elephant god Ganesha. She is bald and beautiful; fair and dark. She is Shakti, the power inherent in every woman.

Vadodara-based artist Rini Dhumal‘s muses are women and their strengths and energies in different forms. Her works ooze a power that can could leave you unsettled while also inspiring you with their aura of power.

An exhibition on at the Tao art gallery showcases 66 of Rini Dhumal’s works.

“My central theme has always been the power of women; not just of goddesses, but the everyday women transformed into goddesses,” Dhumal says.

Parallel Wings, a solo exhibition on at the Tao art gallery, showcases 66 such works. Don’t miss The Green Lady in bronze, with its magnetism and soul-searching.

The Untitled tapestry of Devi is a rustic work, signifying the earth itself. A mixed-media work on teak wood, Nav Khana, signifies the various aspects of gods and goddesses. Wonder women, all.

