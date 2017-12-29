Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills Compound, 14 killed

The injured were rushed to nearby KEM and Sion hospital, where they are being treated. According to BMC disaster management, the fire was brought under control but the toll may rise. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO)

An injured person being rushed to the hospital. The fire started after 12:30am on the third floor of the building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a police official said. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO)

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta (in light blue) inspects the area of the fire. More than eight fire tenders, five water tankers, emergency ambulance and police rushed to the spot for rescue operation, said fire official Balkrishna Kadam. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO)

Disaster management officials rescue another victim from the spot. By 2.45am, the fire brigade had managed to bring the fire under control. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO)

Relatives of the victims anxiously wait outside the hospital. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO)