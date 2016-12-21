Fire breaks out in closed company in Navi Mumbai

A fire broke out in a shut company in the MIDC area of Digha in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning, causing damage to the assets in the compound. No casualty has been reported. The value of the lost assets is being worked out.

According to the police, the fire broke out at Amrico Private Limited at 10 am. Fire brigade officials reached the spot within a few minutes and doused the flames within two hours.

Some people of the area spotted the fire and informed fire brigade officials. Interestingly, this was the third fire accident in the same company in the past four months.

“The company has been shut for the past several years now and no one enters the premises. There is no power connection in the company and hence there is no possibility of electronic short circuit,” said a police officer of Rabale MIDC police station.

“The company has stored some clothes and papers on the first and the ground floor. Also, the compound is full of dry grass. Probably, some people went to steal something from the building and they threw burning cigarettes which may have caused the fire,” he said.

The police ruled out the possibility of short circuit.

“We had tried to reach out to the owner when the fire broke out there just a few weeks ago too. But we could not trace him. We are still trying to find him out. Thus we have no idea about the damage of property in the accident,” another police officer said.

“We will investigate the matter to find out if some anti-social elements set the building on fire with vested interests,” he added.

