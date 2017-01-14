Meetings were held in JJ Hospital to plan 2013 Gosalia firing, says witness

Meetings to plan the shooting of Ajay Gosalia — a former bookie turned developer — in 2013, were held in JJ Hospital by the key accused and extradited gangster Chhota Rajan’s aid Satish Kalia, claimed accused-turned-witness Amit Sinha. Kalia was jailed in 2011 over the murder of crime journalist J Dey.

Sinha’s statement, which remained in a sealed envelope, was opened last month and copies of it were released by the court recently. In it, Sinha has given a detailed account of how the conspiracy was hatched and executed on Rajan’s instructions.

According to Sinha, Kalia played an important role in the incident as he used to pass on Rajan’s instructions to his henchmen. He also held a few meetings at JJ Hospital where Kalia was brought in for treatment on several occasions.

The prosecution’s case was that Gosalia was attacked by three people on August 28, 2013 when he was walking out of the Infiniti Mall in Malad (West). The firing was ordered by Rajan because of old rivalry with Gosalia. Sinha and Kalia had given their aides the order to kill the former bookie and had also planned the firing.

In his statement, Sinha has claimed that he came in touch with Kalia as he was in needed money for his mother’s operation and Kalia had promised to help him if he followed his instructions.

Elaborating on how the firing worked out, Sinha stated that it all started with Kalia asking to meet outside Arthur Road Jail where the other accused – Arvind Shinde and Prakash Nikam — were also present.

Sinha had purportedly arranged weapons and bullets while another accused Kaushik Rajgore was financing the apparent murder. While Nikam arranged for the assailants for the job, on Kalia’s instructions, Sinha supplied weapons to them.

After that, Sinha claimed that he met Kalia in JJ Hospital. “I visited JJ Hospital and met Kalia who was brought there for treatment. I told him that Rajendra Tiwari (one of the shooters) and another person are ready to shoot Gosalia,” read the statement.

It added, “Kalia told me to get a new number and that he would call me from jail.” He also said that Kalia would frequently call Sinha and Rajghore to discuss the plan.

Also read: CBI files two more cases against Chhota Rajan