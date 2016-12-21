Mercedes driver rams into two Mumbai cops on bike, flees

The Cuffe Parade police are looking for the 22-year-old driver of a Mercedes car for crashing into two police constables on a bike and then fleeing the spot.

The incident took place near Cooperage ground around 11pm on Monday, when the two constables were heading home.

Ramchandra Lokhande, 48, a resident of the Worli police quarters and Nitin Chavan,32, a Naigaon resident, work with the Cuffe Parade police station. They were rushed to Bombay Hospital after the incident. The constables have multiple fractures.

The driver panicked, left the car at the spot and fled. The police have been able to trace its owner.

“We have recovered the car. Using the registration number and the documents recovered from the car, we traced the owner, a retired businessman,” said an officer with the Cuffe Parade police station. “The owner came to the police station and after recording his statement, he was allowed to leave.”

The police have identified the accused as Vishal Naik, 22. At the time of the accident, Naik was with a few of his friends, all of whom fled.

“We are trying to trace him, and through his call data record we have learnt he is near Gujarat. The accused arrived in the city two years ago. He was driving bullock carts before his current job,” said the officer.

Cuffe Parade police have registered a case.