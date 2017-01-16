Mercury dips in Mumbai but pollution levels stay high

The city recorded a drop in day temperatures on Monday with the maximum temperatures falling below normal levels in south Mumbai and at the normal mark in the suburbs. However, since there was hardly any wind speed, pollution levels continued to be under the ‘poor’ category.

For the last two days, Mumbai recorded a sudden spike in moisture levels during the day as south Mumbai and the suburbs recorded 95% and 90% respectively on Monday while both locations recorded 91% on Sunday. On Saturday, moisture levels were much lower at 70% at south Mumbai and 60% at the suburbs.

Officials from the weather bureau said the wind speed was very less, almost negligible during the night and early hours of the day. “The low wind speed is allowing pollutants to settle closer to the surface and increase humidity in Mumbai. However, by the evening, the wind speed picks up marginally and there is a drop in day temperatures,” said VK Rajeev, director, western region, India Meteorological Department.

While the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded 30.5 degrees Celsius (0.1 degree Celsius above normal), 28 degrees Celsius was recorded at Colaba (1.5 degrees Celsius below normal). The maximum temperature over the past four days was recorded between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, which was above normal levels.

Mumbai recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 250, falling under the ‘poor’ category on Monday. The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) predicted an AQI of 250 for Tuesday as well. Mazagaon was the most-polluted location on Monday with an AQI of 362 (very poor), followed by Navi Mumbai at 316 (very poor). Worli recorded the cleanest air in the city at 156 (moderate).

A clear sky was predicted for Tuesday with a marginal increase in day temperatures but similar night temperatures as Monday.

Read: Mumbai sees coldest January day since 2013