Metro-3: 19 Mumbai buildings to be demolished, rebuilt in vicinity

As many as 19 buildings in the Girgaum-Kalbadevi belt will be demolished to make way for the Colaba-SEEPZ Metro-3 line, but they will be rebuilt in the vicinity.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is building the line, has drawn up a Rs 700-crore-plan to rehabilitate project-affected-people. Significantly, there will be flats available in this area in the open market too as the MMRC has planned to recover the cost of rehabilitation by way of free sale component.

The MMRC on Tuesday announced that it has appointed architects and consultants to prepare the redevelopment design. GD Sambhare & RH Mahimatura Architects to provide architectural, design and project management consultants (PMC) services for Girgaum and Kalbadevi in situ rehabilitation scheme.

The occupants of 19 buildings, comprising 293 houses and 341 commercial units, will be rehabilitated within the same vicinity. The redevelopment will be carried out under the development control regulations (DCR) of 1991, 33(7), MMRC officials said. According to MMRC, the Rs 700-crore rehabilitation project has been divided six clusters wherein two clusters will house mostly project-affected-families while four clusters will house commercial establishments.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC, said that the actual work on the rehabilitation will start in six months. “We need an NOC from MHADA, as there are 15 cessed buildings. The tenants will start moving once we settle the issue of compensation to be paid to the landlords. The entire rehabilitation project is estimated to cost Rs 700 crore,” Bhide said.

Bhide said that apart from the houses for rehabilitation, there will some flats which will be sold in the open market to recover the cost of rehabilitation. “There will be sale component. It is not a profit making venture, but we have to recover the cost,” Bhide said. However, she did not specify the number of flats that would be constructed to be sold in open market.

The MMRC has allowed the tenants options of either shift in a rented accommodated or move to alternate accommodation provided by MMRC in Pimplewadi in Girgaum or in Wadala. MMRC has identified 86 units of the 225 sq. ft in Pimplewadi for alternate accommodation and another 34 units of 265 sq ft each have been identified in Antop Hill, Wadala. MMRC said that it will pay for the rent to tenants who are shifting out. The rent would depend on the size of their existing units.