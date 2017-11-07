Metro-7 accident: Mumbai contractor fined ₹5 lakh after rods fall on highway service road

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) levied a fine of Rs5 lakh on contractor J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. on Monday, for an accident that occurred at the Metro-7 construction site two weeks ago.

A 14-metre-long bunch of iron rods used to support a pier tilted on to the service road of the Western Express Highway at Aarey junction on October 21. No one was hurt, but the service road was blocked after the incident.

A day later, HT had reported that the planning authority had also slapped a show-cause notice on J Kumar Infraprojects and general consultant Ayesa Consortium for the incident. An official said a warning letter was issued to Ayesa Consortium.

“We have levied a fine of Rs5 lakh on the contractor as he is responsible for ensuring safety at the site,” said Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

This is the second time such an incident has occurred at the Metro-7 construction site. In June, a similar reinforcement or bunch of iron rods came crashing down at Jogeshwari on the WEH.

The Metro-7 is a 16.475-km-long elevated corridor with 14 stations. It is expected to be operational from 2019.