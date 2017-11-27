Metro-7 mishap in Mumbai: Contractor asked to pay Rs9 lakh to labourer’s kin

After a labourer died at the Metro-7 construction site on Saturday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked the contractor — Simplex Infrastructure Limited — to pay a compensation of Rs9 lakh to the man’s family. The agency had earlier sent a notice to the contractor, seeking a report on the incident.

Hari Om Yadav, 21, died after being hit on the head by a part of a crane at Metro-7 construction site at Vanrai in Goregaon. Officials said the crane operator, the victim’s uncle, was trying to start the crane when the mishap occurred.

Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “We have sent a notice to the contractor and will also impose a fine.”

This is the second such accident in recent times at a Metro-7 construction site. In October, metal rods, used to support a pier, collapsed on the service road. MMRDA had slapped a fine of Rs5 lakh on contractor J Kumar Infraprojects for the accident.

A representative from Simplex Infrastructure said, “The deceased labourer, who was working for crane operator Amrik Singh and Sons died due to their own negligence while doing their placement activities. We have taken serious view of the same. With MMRDA, we are doing a thorough check of the processes and appropriate action will be taken. All due compensation will be paid at the earliest.”