Metro work eats into parking space in south Mumbai

Event manager Tejas Sakpal visits the Kalbadevi traffic police chowky at least twice a week. Why? To get back his car that gets towed away from the Maharishi Karve Road (MK Road) or the Jaganath Shankar Seth Road (JSS Road).

Sakpal, who has been staying at Abbas building in Chandanwadi lane, says that owing to Metro construction work, residents there have no place to park their vehicles. “Our vehicles are towed away if we park them on MK Road but tempos and trucks there never get towed by the traffic police,” said Sakpal.

The residents of MK Road and the JSS Road have submitted a list of more than 70 tempos and trucks which they found parked on both sides of the MK Road just outside the Marine Lines Railway station.

“Two and four-wheeler vehicles of people who come to pay their respects at Chandanwadi graveyard also get towed but the tempos and trucks there are untouched. Despite filing several complaints, the police have not responded to this problem,” said Uday Mane, a resident of JSS Road, while adding that the residents had made a failed attempt to ask the MMRDA and the BMC for a parking space six months ago when the Metro work had just started.

They also claim that the goods carriers belong to traders at Kalbadevi and other markets and just because they do not have space in those markets, the contractors park vehicles at MK Road for days together. The residents have also complained of traffic snarls owing to barricading and double parking on streets leading to Marine Line station during peak hours .

When contacted, Sunil Deshmukh, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), South, admitted that there are a lot of parking related issues in south Mumbai and that they have been receiving many complaints from residents. “The buildings on Chandanwadi Road and other roads in south Mumbai are old constructions with no mandate of parking spaces allotted to residents. Moreover, the trend of multiple cars owned by one family is increasing and that is leading to haphazard parking in these areas,” said Deshmukh.

As and when the traffic department gets complaints, they claim, they send a team to survey the area and take action.

“We redress the complaints when we receive them. If the residents still feel their complaints are not heard at the traffic police chowky level, they can approach the joint commissioner,” added Deshmukh.