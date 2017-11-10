Mhada lottery for 819 apartments in Mumbai today

This year, 79 applicants will be in the race for every Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) flat being sold. On Friday, the housing body will select the winners for 819 apartments among the 65,126 applicants through a computerised lottery system.

All arrangements have been made for the draw, said Hemant Patil, public relations officer (PRO), Mhada. “There is always a lot of excitement among applicants, so elaborate arrangements are in place. We will be live webcasting the event as well as doing a Facebook live,” he said, adding that giant TV screens will be placed outside the hall for those who cannot be accommodated inside.

The flats are located in Lower Parel, Powai, Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar, Chandivali, Mankhurd, Siddhartha Nagar in Goregaon, Magathane, Charkop and Malwani in Malad.

Log on Lottery will be webcast live from 10 am on http://mhada.ucast.in and Facebook live on http://www.facebook.com/mhadal2017

Mhada will publish the full list of winners after 6pm on https://lottery.mhada.gov.in.

This year, Mhada has faced a lot of flak for pricing its flats very close to market rates, as well as seen poor response compared to the previous years. Take the cost of its 364 sq ft (carpet) houses in Lower Parel, which are priced at Rs1.42 crore. This works out to be Rs39,010 per sq ft on the basis of carpet area, and Rs23,500 per sq ft on basis of the super built-up.

Similarly, the 476 sq ft flats in Lower Parel are priced at Rs1.95 crore, which works out to be Rs40,966 per sq ft carpet and Rs24,800 super built-up. In this area, the market rate is in the range of Rs38,000 to Rs45,000 per sq ft (carpet).

For years, homebuyers in Mumbai have applied in large numbers for Mhada houses as they have been affordable. In the last nine draws, a total of 13.58 lakh applicants tried their luck for the 22,923 flats put on the block. However, of late, pricing has become an issue. Pankaj Kapoor, CEO of Liases Foras, a real estate research firm, said: “The low response this year is due to the pricing factor.