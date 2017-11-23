Mhada plans 5,000 low-cost houses in Mumbai’s western suburb

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has embarked on an ambitious project to construct 5,000 low-cost houses at Goregaon.

This is touted as one of the biggest projects in Mumbai, spread across 18 acres of Pahadi village land.

“This is one of the largest projects, which will have houses of all sizes coupled with modern amenities,” said Vaishali Wagh, Mhada PRO.

The authority will release an advertisement calling for contractors to undertake the project this week.