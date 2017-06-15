MHADA to get 23 projects in Mumbai registered under the new housing regulator

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has applied to get 23 of its projects in the city registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

Twelve of these projects have already got the regulator’s green signal.

The Centre’s Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016, came into effect from May 1 this year and Maharashtra was one of the first states to notify its rules and establish the MahaRERA. Under the act, all builders must give the regulator details of their experience, their construction plans for a project when they will finish it. The RERA has also put in place rules to fine developers if they don’t deliver the flat to the buyer on time.

With MHADA applying to get its projects registered, it can go ahead with allocating low cost houses through its computerised lottery system.

The projects are in Charkop, Powai, Goregaon, Kandivli, Vikhroli and Mulund.