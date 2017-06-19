Milk may cost more in Mumbai as Maharashtra government to pay more to farmers

The retail prices of milk may rise in the coming days as the Maharashtra government on Monday announced a hike in the procurement price of cow and buffalow milk by Rs3 a litre.

A majority of supply to cities like Mumbai and Pune comes from cooperative dairies that source it from farmers especially in the western, north and central Maharashtra.

Dairy is a side-occupation for a large number of farmers.

Increasing the procurement price of milk was one of the demands of the farmers’ outfits that went on strike a few days ago.

The procurement price for cow milk will now be Rs27 from Rs24 a litre and Rs36 from Rs33 for buffalo milk.

Making the announcement, state’s dairy development minister Mahadev Jankar said the hike in procurement rates will not affect retail prices.

Private milk brands said the hike in procurement price will result in rise in retail prices in the coming days.

Currently, cow milk is sold for Rs37-Rs45 a litre and buffalo milk for Rs55 a litre.