Minor fire at Sunburn venue, no casualties or damage to property

A minor fire broke out at Sunburn festival venue at Kesnand near Pune. No damage to property or casualties were reported in the incident. The mishap occurred while dismantling work was on at the venue on Monday, said officials. The four-day music and dance festival had concluded on December 31.

According to Sunburn organisers, the fire was limited to only one location and no damage to any public or private property was reported .

“At the time when the incident was reported, there were no casualties of any kind. Safety has always been a top priority at Sunburn so all the necessary precautions have been taken to bring the situation under control immediately,” said Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn.

According to Singh, the dismantling work at the venue commenced only after confirming that it was safe to do the needful.

“We have been successful in ensuring a safe and secure Sunburn 10 at our brand new abode,” he added.

After shifting its venue from Goa to Pune, Sunburn faced protests from various rightwing groups and local villagers, who alleged that the event offers free ground for illicit activities.

