Minor killed at baby shower in Ambernath near Mumbai: Fourth suspect held

The fourth suspect involved in the killing of a 12-year-old boy during baby show was caught on Thursday morning from Ulhasnagar-Ambernath border.

The child — Pratik Gaikwad,12, studied in class 6 in a local school in Ambernath. Three people, Atish Ashok Gaikwad, 25, Ashish Ashok Gaikwad, 21, and Kabir Naresh Gaikwad, 30, were arrested in the case on Wednesday, while the police were looking for the fourth suspect, Satyajit Naresh Gaikwad, 26, who was caught on Thursday.

The four suspects were also part of the celebrations and had been drinking, the police said.

“Satyajit fired three rounds from a country-made revolver. He fired two rounds in the air and a third directly at Pratik, fatally injuring him on the chest,” a police officer said on condiction of anonymity. Pratik was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.

All the four will be produced in court on Thursday while a search operation is still going on to recover the fire arm used in the crime.

“After Pratik was hit, the celebration was stopped at once and he was taken to the central hospital where he succumbed to his injury. We are still verifying as to who opened the fire. We will produce them in court on Thursday for the remand and investigate further,” said G Patil police inspector from Shivaji Nagar police station.

Also read

12-year-old boy shot dead at baby shower in Ambernath

Kin of boy shot dead in Ambernath near Mumbai were preparing for birthday