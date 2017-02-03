Minor raped by her 24-year-old neighbour in Badlapur near Mumbai

A class 3 student was allegedly raped by her 24-year old neighbour in Badlapur on Thursday. The accused was arrested immediately after the case was registered on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ketan Indulkar who is unemployed and is a resident of Badlapur rural area.

On Wednesday late evening, the minor was playing outside her house when Indulkar approached the girl in Badlapur. A police official from Kulgaon police station said, “Indulkar lured the girl over giving her pani puri in the nearby area but instead took her to his house and allegedly raped her.” Reports of medical tests of the girl and the accused are awaited.

Police officials further added, “The girl is a class 3 student and the accused knows the girl’s family. The girl has been admitted to a hospital and is stable but has been kept under observation.”

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Prevention Of Children From Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO).

