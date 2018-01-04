Missed exam because of bandh? Don’t worry, Mumbai university to hold re-tests on Saturday

The University of Mumbai (MU) will hold special examinations on Saturday for students who couldn’t appear for their tests owing to Wednesday’s Dalit protests.

The university issued a notice to all the colleges, asking them to make arrangements for the re-tests, the examination centres and timings of which will remain the same.

The university had conducted 13 tests on Monday — four during the morning session and nine in the afternoon — across more than 250 centres in the city. While an estimated 10,000 students were expected to take the tests, many of them couldn’t reach their venues as protests hit the transport system.

On Wednesday, MU had requested colleges to allow students to enter the exam centres even if they were late, and to give them extra time to complete their exam. It also allowed students to appear for exams at their nearest exam centre. Despite this,30% to 35% students struggled to make it on time.

Sanjay Vairal, a former MU senate member, and president of the SC, ST, OBC Students’ and Teachers’ Association, University of Mumbai, said the varsity should have postponed exams entirely. “I had requested a varsity authority to postpone the papers, to no avail. Now MU will have to give the absentee students a separate set of papers,” he said.

The university, on the other hand, was reluctant to postpone exams, owing to a lack of directives from the government. “We can’t postpone the papers of all students because a few are inconvenienced. We won’t change the schedule unless there’s a directive from district collector,” Arjun Ghatule, incharge director, board of examination and evaluation, told HT before the bandh.