Missing boy found dead at Kurla ration shop

A seven-year-old boy who went missing from his residence in Kurla (West) on Saturday, was found dead in a nearby ration shop on Monday morning.

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police identified the boy as Karan Rajesh Nusar. His parents had registered a missing person’s complaint at the police station. “On Saturday, the shop owner had alerted the boy against entering the premises as several heavy sacks were stored there,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

On Sunday morning, the owner reached work and noticed a foul stench emanating from the shop. “The ration shop has two rooms separated by a door. The owner said he opened the door and saw the boy’s legs sticking out from under a sack. A school textbook was on the floor next to him,” said the officer.

The police, however, are yet to conclude whether this is a case of accidental death or murder and are waiting the post-mortem report. "We are investigating if the boy entered the ration shop and if a sack of grain fell on him. The report will help us ascertain how he died. We will take action only after this,” said the officer.

The boy‘s parents and younger brother stay at a nearby slum. “The parents do odd jobs such as selling ice cream. The father sometimes works at the ration shop,” said the officer.

The incident comes a day after the body of an unidentified boy was found in a suitcase near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Sunday night. The police, however, stated that there does not seem to be a link between the two deaths.

