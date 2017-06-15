MLA Nitesh Rane asks Guinness to record Shiv Sena’s threats to Maharashtra government

Taking a swipe at the Shiv Sena, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to the Director of Guinness World Records to register a record in the name of Sena for threatening to withdraw support to the Maharashtra government many times.

“We would like to register a record on his (Uddhav Thackeray’s) behalf for announcing a number of times that his party Shiv Sena would withdraw support to the Maharashtra government,” read Rane’s tongue-incheek letter.

Rane, an MLA from Kankavli assembly constituency of Sindhudurg district in Konkan region, requested the director that threats to withdraw support to the government could be treated as a fresh category.

Despite being a constituent of the BJP-led government, the Shiv Sena has been frequently threatening to pull out of the state government over various issues.

Recently, the party said if the government failed to waive off farmers’ loan, it would withdraw its support . CM Devendra Fadnavis has declared a loan waiver for all farmers. Nitesh Rane is son of Narayan Rane, senior Congress leader and former chief minister of the state. Rane has started his political career with the Shiv Sena.

Senior Rane is considered to be a bete noire of the Thackeray family.

