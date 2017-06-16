MNS chief Raj Thackeray looks to revamp party, assesses workers in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has finally started a revamp of his outfit.

On Friday, he dissolved MNS wings for labour, transport, road, infrastructure and lottery. Sources said that steps had been taken as most office bearers failed to perform their duties and these party wings had almost become defunct. In addition, Thackeray is personally visiting local party offices to assess the workers. The feedback he gets is expected to be used to revamp the party.

MNS leader Avinash Abhyankarsaid, “As party president, he is meeting all workers for their views. Every party goes through ups and downs and this was just a temporary phase.”

MNS is not in a good shape after its tally in the civic polls dipped to just seven corporators from 28, while the number of legislators in the state assembly reduced to one from 13. The Nashik Municipal Corporation, where the MNS was in power with 40 seats, also went out of its control, with three corporators winning this time.

Political analysts said that Thackeray had to reinvent himself if he wanted his party to do well. “He has to provide direction and take up proper issues if he wants to keep the MNS relevant,” said Surendra Jondhale, political commentator.

Thackeray has also brought in Rajan Shirodkar, his former business partner who once headed the Shiv Sena’s students wing Bhartiya Vidyarthi Sena. Many MNS workers feel that Shirodkar will help clean the outfit.

