MNS objects to CM Fadnavis praising North Indians at function in Mumbai

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the North Indian community for their contribution to Mumbai at a public meeting in Ghatkopar, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) responded saying that all they did was take advantage of the favourable conditions created by local Maharashtrians.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis said that migrants, especially from North India, have played a pivotal role in making Mumbai great. “I believe that among the many things that make Mumbai great are the people who have come from various states and settled here,” the CM said. “Today, when we speak of Mumbai and Maharashtra, we immediately see the North Indian community. This city has always given shelter to many, and those who have got shelter here have always added to the city’s prestige.”

The MNS on Thursday mocked his remarks, calling it votebank politics. “These North Indians have only reaped benefit due to the opportunity and infrastructure provided by local Maharashtrians. Our problem with them is that they never merge with the local population, and their aim is to dominate Maharashtrians,” said MNS leader Nitin Sardesai.

Thackeray tells Nana Patekar to mind his own business

With Fadnavis on stage was film actor Nana Patekar, who spoke up in support of hawkers, whom the MNS claims are mainly North Indians. Speaking against the hawker eviction drive, he said: “We cannot take away their source of livelihood. It is our mistake. Why don’t we question the municipal corporation and administration as to why these street vendors have not been provided a place all this while?”

The MNS has responded to this too, with its chief Raj Thackeray disparagingly advising Patekar to focus on acting, his area of competence, instead of commenting on such issues.

Over the past few months, the MNS has been trying to resurrect itself after its debacle in elections since 2014. On October 5, Thackeray led a morcha to protest against the Elphinstone Road stampede, and demanded that hawkers, who take up space on railway premises and foot over-bridges, must be evicted. Soon after, MNS workers started thrashing hawkers and driving them out of areas near stations.