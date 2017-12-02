MNS puts up hoarding with defamatory remarks about Sanjay Nirupam outside his office

A day after the attack on the Congress headquarters, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) continued its tirade against the party.The MNS put up a hoarding bearing derogatory remarks about Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, outside his office on Saturday.

The Congress condemned the hoarding, saying it was in bad taste. “This is low-level politics which is not worth commenting upon,” said Nirupam.

A few unidentified people also blackened a board of the Bandra Congress office on Friday.

MNS leader Shalini Thackeray said the party was against Nirupam as he was responsible for the attacks on party workers. “This man instigates illegal hawkers to attack our party workers. In two instances, the attacks were fatal. By contrast, our attack was just a warning, meant to convey that we will not take things lying down. It was not done to hurt anyone,”she said.

“I told the hawkers to defend themselves if they are attacked and the police does not intervene,” said Nirupam.

For the past few weeks, the Congress and the MNS have been at loggerheads over the issue of the illegal hawkers. MNS workers have been thrashing hawkers at railway stations, while the Congress has stood by the vendors, citing their right to livelihood.

On Friday, around eight MNS workers entered the Mumbai Congress office and smashed glass panels in the cabins and reception. They also broke the windshield of a car belonging to a party worker.

Congress workers protested by burning the MNS flag, along with an effigy of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Nirupam alleged that the MNS has the support of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “There is a hidden partnership between the BJP and MNS. The chief minister did not condemn the attack on the headquarters of his main Opposition party,” he said.

Shiv Sena attacks Fadnavis over migrants remark

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena trained its guns on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remarks that north Indian migrants had majorly contributed to making Mumbai what it is today.

An editorial in Saamana, the Sena mouthpiece, asked Fadnavis to withdraw his statement. It rued that he had joined the ranks of people who insult Maharashtrians. “Mumbai was already prosperous, which is what drew migrants to settle here and become successful. The statement that migrants have a major role in its affluence is irresponsible,” said the editorial.

At a public meeting in Ghatkopar on Wednesday, Fadnavis said migrants, especially those from North India, played a pivotal role in making Mumbai great.

The editorial took potshots at the BJP, saying Fadnavis made this statement as outsiders rule the roost in his own party.

The MNS had also slammed Fadnavis for his remark, terming it “votebank politics”.