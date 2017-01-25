 MNS uses Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s image on campaign cards | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
MNS uses Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s image on campaign cards

mumbai Updated: Jan 25, 2017 23:52 IST
Bal Thackeray’s nephew Raj and his MNS are fighting hard to retain their Marathi vote bank.(HT file photo)

An MNS corporator from Dadar is using images of Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray, in a bid to woo the area’s traditional Marathi vote bank ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

The image features in a report card published by the MNS’ Sudhir Jadhav that showcases his work. The card also has images BR Ambedkar, Abdul Kalam, and Thackeray’s wife Meenatai .

Shiv Sena workers were quick to react. A complaint of poll code violation was filed in the administrative office of G north ward, where Sudhir Jadhav and his wife Snehal will contest. The complaint mentioned Jadhav’s wife, alleging she organised an event after the poll code. The ward’s assistant municipal commissioner Ramakant Biradar, however, said, “Our probe showed the event took place before the poll code.”

Bal Thackeray’s nephew Raj and his MNS are fighting hard to retain their Marathi vote bank. “Bal Thackeray is a public figure, not just a party’s founder. Leaders against this [image] don’t make a difference. He is important to us, our chief,” Jadhav said.

Also read: Shiv Sena mouthpiece taunts PM Modi on Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary

