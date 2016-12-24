Modi in Mumbai: Mobile signboards to help manage traffic

For the first time, the Mumbai traffic police will use portable signboards to give motorists updates during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s function at Bandra-Kurla complex on Saturday.

Called a variable messaging system (VMS), it is an electronic signboard used by traffic police across the world to issue traffic instructions, such as diversions, parking, speed limits or traffic conditions along a route.

“The VMS, measuring 8x5 ft each, are on wheels, so it can be easily trolleyed to the desired locations. This gives us the liberty to give out instructions along the route to the MMRDA grounds at BKC ,” joint commissioner of police, traffic, Milind Bharambe told HT.

Bharambe said the police recently procured three VMSes . The traffic police anticipate a turnout more than a lakh people for the function, which could trigger snarls if traffic is not regulated much ahead of the venue.

After the PM’s visit, the traffic police will deploy the VMSes on the eastern and western highways, and arterial roads in south Mumbai during traffic emergencies.

“Accidents, processions or a broken down vehicle can raise the need for a VMS. They help provide alternate routes well in advance,” Bharambe said adding the traffic police will procure more of these signboards .

