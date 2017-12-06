Modi’s Aurangzeb jibe is proof that he sees Rahul Gandhi as competition, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Aurangzeb jibe about Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and said it is an indication that Modi considers Gandhi a “competitor”.

“The prime minister criticised [Gandhi’s imminent elevation to the post of Congress president without any challenge] and said the coronation of Rahul Gandhi is like Aurangzeb Raj. This means Modi now considers Rahul as a competitor and that he is capable of leading,” the Sena said in its editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana. At an election rally held earlier this week in Gujarat, Modi had compared democracy in the Congress to the dynastic succession of Mughal rulers. “I want to congratulate Congress party for their Aurangzeb Raj,” Modi had said.

The Saamana said that now all eyes are on Gandhi, who has the tough task of “reviving the party and breathing fresh life into it”. “The Gujarat Assembly polls, which were considered one-sided for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seems to have tired out the PM, but Rahul, who was called Pappu for four years, has turned into a leader,” the editorial said.

This is not the first time the Sena has lauded Gandhi. Last month, senior Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that Gandhi is capable of leading the country and that the Modi wave has faded. It is “wrong to call him [Gandhi] Pappu” as he has changed in the past three years, he added.

Sena, the oldest member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has a blow hot-blow cold relationship with its ally both at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

“If Modi does not like the rule of Aurangzeb, he should direct Maharashtra chief minister to tear down the tombs of Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan in the state, which have become places of worship,” the Saamana piece said.