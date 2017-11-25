Money laundering case: Explain source of Rs304 crore, ED tells Indrani Mukerjea

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials questioned Indrani Mukerjea, key accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, in connection with a money laundering case on Friday.

ED’s counsel Hiten Venegaokar had filed an application before the special CBI court on Thursday, seeking permission to record Indrani’s statement in connection with the INX Media case.

The court permitted the ED to visit Byculla Jail.

A team visited the jail at 10am and questioned Indrani. “We suspect that around Rs304 crore has been laundered. Indrani was asked to explain the source of money. The onus lies on her to show that the money is untainted,” said a source privy to the investigation.

She will be questioned once again next month.

In its application, the agency said, “Illicit funds gathered by Peter Mukerjea and Indrani have been siphoned off to unknown overseas destinations and routed back to UK and India through Mauritius-based foreign investors.”

The application added that Peter’s son, Rabin, was handling funds purportedly held in the form of bonds in New Zealand.

“We said Rabin Mukerjea has ownership/association of three bank accounts in Royal Bank of Scotland and accounts in ANZ Bank, and a company, Grant Central Entertainment LLP, UK,” read the application.

The agency said it needed details of bank accounts in the UK and people handling them.