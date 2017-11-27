Mopalwar extortion case: cops give clean chit to two suspects

Two suspects, who were called in for questioning in the Radheshyam Mopalwar extortion case, have now become prime witnesses and will assist the police in the investigation.

Saten Tandon, 35, and Mohnish Makhija, 45, will be called to record their statements. Last week, the police had stated that their role in the crime had been ascertained. However, on Monday, Pradeep Sharma, senior police inspector,Thane anti-extortion cell, said they were given a clean chit as no evidence was found against them.

On November 2, the Thane anti-extortion cell had arrested private detective Satish Mangale, 27, while accepting an extortion amount of Rs1 crore from suspended IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar in Dombivli. He had been accused of trying to extort a total amount of Rs7 crore from Mopalwar. The police subsequently arrested Mangale’s wife Shraddha, 26, and brother-in-law Atul Gawde, 27, the next day for their involvement.

Sharma added, “We are investigating the links between the case and gangster Ravi Pujari, who had contacted Mopalwar on November 12 and threatened him.”

He added, “We have made a list of suspects, who we will call for questioning. If anyone is found guilty, we will arrest them and legal action will be taken.”

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was implemented against the accused on November 14.

The accused were produced in court on Monday and were remanded in police custody till December 2.

Mopalwar was suspended from the post of managing director and vice-chairman of MSRDC after audio clips of him asking for bribes went viral earlier this year.

The clips came under investigation following bribery charges against Mopalwar made by Mangale.