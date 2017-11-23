Mopalwar extortion case: Police question contractor who has links to gangster Ravi Pujari

A 35-year-old Thane contractor has been called for questioning and is likely to be arrested in connection with the extortion racket run by gangster Ravi Pujari, said Pradeep Sharma , senior police inspector from the Thane anti-extortion cell.

Police said call data records revealed that Saten Tandon and his partners, Rakesh Sharma and Mohnish Makhija, were in touch with Pujari and extorted cash from people at his behest.

Police said Tandon, a Bandra resident, was also involved in the Radhyesham Mopalwar extortion case.

Sharma and Makhija are currently being questioned.Police said their roles in the racket have been ascertained and they will be arrested if evidence of their crimes is found.

“We will seized the properties that the accused acquired through extortion,” said the inspector.

On November 2, Thane anti-extortion cell had arrested private detectives Satish Mangale, 27, and his 26-year-old wife, Shraddha, for allegedly trying to extort Rs7 crore from suspended IAS officer Mopalwar. Satish was caught accepting Rs1 crore. His brother-in-law Atul Gawde was also arrested.

Mopalwar was suspended earlier this year after audio clips of him asking for bribes went viral.