More clean-up marshals to be deployed near Mumbai nullahs

In a bid to keep the city's drains clean before the monsoon begins, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to deploy additional clean-up marshals near Mumbai’s major nullahs.

There are currently 30 clean-up marshals in each of the city’s 24 wards. Some wards have more clean-up marshals depending on the number of crowded areas in the vicinity. In his budget speech for the financial year 2017-18, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said the clean-up marshals scheme would be strengthened.

Officials said the number of additional marshals to be deployed will be decided in a six-month review meeting.“A review meeting will be held to decide on measures to strengthen the clean-up scheme," an official said.

The city is expected to receive rainfall by June 20. Officials said the marshals will be deployed earlier, as littering is more common during dry spells.

The BMC also plans to deploy marshals in slums to prevent people from littering or disposing of garbage in the drains.

Every year, the civic body spends crores to clean the city’s drains before monsoon. Littering chokes the drains, which results in floods in most parts of the city.

From July 2016, BMC's clean-up marshals have been collecting fines ranging from Rs200 to Rs1,000 from citizens caught spitting, littering, urinating or defecating in public. By the end of January, the marshals had collected Rs5.87 crore. The daily amount collected by the marshals is deposited in the citizen facilitation centres of each ward.

Read

No contractors for desilting work, Mumbai civic body to clean minor nullahs, drains

Nullahs clogged, Mumbai not rain-ready yet: HT audit