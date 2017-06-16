More medical, dental seats in Maharashtra government colleges this year

With close to 100 more medical and dental seats up for grabs this year, students in the state have reason to cheer.

The number of seats have gone up as approvals for new institutes and more seats in current institutes have come in across the state.

“These approvals came over the past few months, so government institutes have 90 more seats compared to last year’s 2,810. The deemed institutes (accredited by the University Grants Commission) also have more seats to offer,” said Dr Pravin Shingare, the director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER).

Shingare said deemed institutes have 1,800 seats this year, more than last year’s 1,675.

The good news, however, ends there. Many private colleges are not taking in new batches this year as they wait for accreditation.

While the demand for seats is highest in government institutes — as their courses are cheaper — students who don’t get through tend to depend on the private institutes.

Medical and dental courses in the third category, deemed colleges, are expensive out of reach of a majority of students.

“A couple of private institutes have dropped out of the admission system this year. So the number of seats available in private institutes have come down,” said an official from the state medical education department.

Admission schedule soon

With the Supreme Court lifting a stay on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results, the DMER said it will release an admission schedule for state and private medical and dental institutes soon.

“Admissions can only be conducted on merit, so once the CBSE releases the results, our schedule will be ready,” Shingare said.

The SC has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce NEET results before June 26, 2017.

Admissions to all medical and dental courses in government or corporation institutes will be conducted by DMER, and those in deemed institutes will be done by the Central government this year.