Mosquitoes, potholes: What groups in Mumbai’s Versova have united to fight against

To resolve civic issues by taking them to a larger forum, various societies and non-government organisations from Versova have formed the ‘United Citizens of Versova’. The forum, launched in September, is represented by 33 societies and NGOs, from Kapaswadi to Yari Road.

The main problem the group aims to tackle is encroachments on sidewalks and roads.

“Earlier, advanced locality management groups and NGOs would work separately. We needed to put more pressure on the civic body so issues such as encroachment, mosquito breeding, potholes, mangrove protection and water supply could be resolved,” chairperson Dr Kanta Mukherjee told HT.

“We are not complaining, but simply bringing the issues to notice so we can work on them together with the authorities,” said Pratima Rai, a member of the forum. Members said they met with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on October 24 to discuss their problems.

Local corporator Rohan Rathod said the civic body started taking regular action against encroachments on the Juhu-Versova Link road and fumigating localities after the meeting was held. “It will, however, take some time to solve the water supply issue,” he said.