Most IIT-Bombay graduates prefer living in India over abroad

If you thought students joined top institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to land jobs overseas, the trend seems to have taken a complete turn over the years. Figures released by Insight — IIT-Bombay’s student magazine — show that despite the myth that more and more students opt for jobs abroad, as many as 84% students who graduated from IIT-B post 2000 are settled in India. Similarly, from batches of 1965 onwards till year 2000, 59% are in India while the others are spread across countries like USA, Middle Eastern and European countries.

“USA takes up the second best chunk of the lot; in fact four in every five alumni living abroad live in the United States of America. However, in recent times, alumni seem to prefer US less and less,” states an article released by IIT-B students in Insight, late on Tuesday night. It further states that this rising slack in demand for US-based jobs has resulted in more IITians being picked up by companies in India and other neighbouring countries. “There’s also been a tremendous rise in job opportunities in India, especially research and industry-based, attracting more IITians to companies based in our country,” states the article.

While US dominated the job charts earlier, recent times have seen a significant number of IIT-B alumni in other nations. The main beneficiaries of this attrition from the United States has given countries in the Middle East and Southwest Asia. “Since Middle Eastern countries are among the global hubs for infrastructural development and facilities, we noticed that nearly 30% of our alumni there are civil engineers,” said a student from IIT-B.

In terms of job opportunities in India, maximum alumnus have chosen to stick to Mumbai over other cities. “More than half of our alumni living in India are currently settled in Maharashtra as Pune seems to have attracted third highest number of IIT-B alumni,” said the student. He added that even cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad have gained good numbers over the years due to the IT boom.

