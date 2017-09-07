MU’s economics department is now Mumbai school of Economics and Public Policy

The University of Mumbai’s economics department will now be known as the Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy and its existing functioning and course work will be restructured, on the lines of the well- known London School of Economics and Delhi School of Economics.

The decision to rename the MU’s economics department and transform it into a bigger institute offering courses on a par with international schools was taken by the state cabinet on Thursday.

The decision comes even as the chaos over online assessment of answer papers at the University of Mumbai continues putting a question mark over the capability of the MU.

Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary of higher and technical education department, told HT the idea was restructure the economics department and expand its functioning like LSE and DSE.

Under this revamp, the state government will provide the schools Rs25 crore over the next five years. The MU will also invest Rs125 crore on its own for the project.

The school will offer masters, MPhil and PH.D courses besides diplomas. Some of the new courses that are likely to be introduced include data analytics, quantitative finances. It is also expected the school will add to research and contribute towards better policy making.

The university is currently facing flak for unprecedented delay in declaring results of most of the courses risking future of thousands of students. Even after four months, students are still waiting for results. Multiple deadlines set by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to declare all results have not been followed by the university.

Taking up the matter seriously, the Governor has sent the vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh on indefinite forced leave after deadline of July 31 was missed. Earlier, he was also sent a show-cause notice on August 1.