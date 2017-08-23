Mumbai university exam mess: Student whose answer paper went missing finally scores 97%

Asmita Kubal, a third-year BSc (statistics) student from Khalsa College, Matunga, almost lost out on the opportunity to secure her post-graduation (PG) seat even though she has scored 97% and is probably the topper. Kubal’s result was withheld till Tuesday by the University of Mumbai (MU) owing to a missing paper.

The varsity had lost her ‘Operational Research Technique’ paper in the digital stack of more than 17.5 lakh scanned answer papers. She is one of the 2,000-odd BSc students who didn’t get their results owing to the technical glitches in MU’s on-screen assessment process.

Kubal, who wants to pursue MSc at the varsity’s department of statistics, was afraid she may lose out on admission to the course, despite performing well in the examination, as the last date for admission was August 21. “I was very upset as I was about to lose a year. I had worked very hard for the examination. And I didn’t get much help from the university’s help desk,” she said.

The varsity later extended the deadline to August 31. “The merit list won’t be issued until the last result is out,” assured an official from the varsity’s post-graduation (PG) department.

A resident of Worli village, Kubal has lost her father, and her mother makes ends meet by doing menial jobs. She topped her class at Khalsa College in the first as well as the second year of the course. She was hoping to get at least 95% marks in the final exam.

With little help from the varsity, she got in touch with Pradeep Sawant, an activist from Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena, who was a former member of MU’s senate. Sawant approached the varsity authorities, who went out of their way to issue her a mark sheet.

“We were able to trace her paper by around 7pm on Monday. We, then, called a teacher to get the paper assessed in the evening, but he couldn’t do so. The paper was finally evaluated around 10:30am on Tuesday. It then underwent moderation. The mark sheet was finally printed around 3pm and handed over to Kubal,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar, heading MU’s help desk.

The help desk, set up in the wake of an unprecedented delay in declaring results, is tasked with expediting the results of students who need them urgently for higher education and job opportunities. The varsity has appointed a five-member ‘task force’ to help these students. So far, the varsity has issued results of 1,200 out of 1,500 students who approached the help desk, on a priority basis.

MU saw a huge delay in results of the examinations held in the first half owing to its decision to adopt an on-screen assessment system. The delay has affected thousands of students.