Mulund dumping yard: BMC changes tender terms, gives in to contractors’ demand

Seven months, four extensions and one firm’s bid later, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed the tender conditions to admit the contractors’ demand to allow processing of the entire waste — 60 lakh metric tonnes — at the 40-year-old Mulund dumping ground.

According to the earlier BMC tender conditions, 30 lakh metric tonnes of waste was to be processed over three years on 4 hectares because the civic body feared the contractors will not be able to process the huge amount of waste and will not bid. However, contractors demanded permission to the entire amount over five years and not three, as the machinery used would be unprofitable.

With no firms willing to take the project, the BMC had also decided to re-tender for the project in October. However only one firm bid for the project. “After contractors’ demand to process 60 lakh metric tonnes, we have re tendered the project till 5th January,” said senior civic official.

Unlike in Deonar dumping ground, the work will be assessed at intervals, said civic officials Contractors said the current limit is not economically feasible to them as all machinery to be used for processing can be used for five to six years. The illegal dumping of debris at the Mulund landfill is also a reason behind the poor response, sources had said.

The debris leads to a reduction in the final product and thus causes a loss to the contractor. The company will be the sole owner of the final product obtained from processing the waste. The BMC can buy the final product, which can be anything from electricity to compost.

However, now the civic body is expecting a better response and aims to start the project this year.

Mulund is the second largest dumping ground and had reported more than three instances of fire this year. The BMC aims to recover the land after processing the waste. Also, as per the Bombay high court order in February this year, starting from June 30, 2017, the BMC will not be allowed to dump 5,200 metric tonnes of waste daily at its two main dumping sites -- Deonar and Mulund.

