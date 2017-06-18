1993 Mumbai blasts: Acquitted man hopes for a better future

More than 10 years after his arrest in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, Abdul Qayyum Shaikh on Saturday broke his Ramzan fast at his house in Mahim for the first time. He was released on Saturday after a special court of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act acquitted him of all charges.

Shaikh now hopes for a better life. Though he said he didn’t have any plans for the future, he may join his family business. “Whatever happened to me was unfortunate, but now I hope for a better life. Ab job hi hoga achcha hi hoga (From now on, whatever happens will be good),” Shaikh said.

Shaikh was born in October 1952. His father Abdul Karim was a famous Bollywood tailor. “He only used to stitch clothes for Bollywood celebrities,” Shaikh said. His father later switched to film making and under the banner of AK Movie Makers produced movies such as ‘Mandir Masjid’, ‘Bade Ghar Ki Bahu’ and ‘Ghar Ka Sach’. Shaikh said the production house still exists. “We will see what to do with it now.”

Shaikh runs a construction business called Makrana Builders and has several business ventures in Dubai.

He allegedly left India 1991 and operated from there till his arrest in 2007.

He was known for his alleged proximity with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim and was called his ‘manager’.

Shaikh was arrested on February 13, 2007 on conspiracy charges. He was alleged to have connived with underworld gangster Anees Ibrahim to send arms and ammunition to India by sea. The prosecution alleged that Shaikh had illegally sold a revolver to actor Sanjay Dutt when the latter visited Dubai in September 1992.

Shaikh was released from the jail on Saturday evening. His brother Qadir, who greeted him outside Arthur road prison, drove him home.

“With everything behind me, all I want to do now is rest and be with my family for a few days,” Shaikh said.