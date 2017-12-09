Mumbai agent promises to sell bus worth Rs78 lakh, never returns it

Mumbai

A 40-year-old man has lodged an FIR at the Kherwadi police station, against an agent who allegedly took a Volvo bus worth Rs77.90 lakh from him on the pretext of selling it, but cheated him by using it for his own purpose.

The man, who works as the head of security with a private builders’ group, filed the complaint earlier this week. He said the bus was owned by the company.

The deal took place in the private firm’s office in Bandra east on November 4.

According to the police, the deal was to get a good price for the bus. However, the accused took the bus and never returned it. Senior inspector Rajendra Patil of Kherwadi police station said that the accused is untraceable.

“The agent has switched off his phone. He is allegedly using the bus for his own purpose. We have circulated the photo of the bus to other police stations in Mumbai to locate it,” said another officer.

The Kherwadi police registered an FIR against the agent under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. They have asked the complainant to furnish the deal papers and all other evidence and information that could help in the investigation.