Mumbai airport gets country’s first transit lounge at arrival area

Taking passenger facilities a step ahead, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has become the first airport in the country to have a transit lounge in the arrivals section of the International Terminal (T2).

Built by Aviserve Airport Services, the lounge was inaugurated in January 2017 but has been made fully functional now. Aviserve will tie up with an Indian airline operating at T2 to attract more customers.

The passengers transiting from domestic flights to international destinations will benefit from the new facility.

Passengers have to pay a fee to avail the facilities and can book their spot through travel websites.

Masthan Adam, chief executive officer (CEO) of Aviserve Airport Services, said, “Most of the passengers using the lounge opt for our predetermined combination of services.”

“A four-hour combination that includes sleeping pods, shower, and food at the lounge for Rs3715 is the most popular one,” said Adam.

“This is the first such service in the country to help passengers flying to international destinations utilise their layover time. The concept of sleeping pods in India has been introduced recently,” he said.

The concept of sleeping pods in the departures area was first introduced at airports like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Changi, and Narita (New Tokyo).

“By the end of 2018, similar lounges will be introduced in three more airports across the country,” Adam added.

Anees Shaikh, a frequent flyer said, “I used the service because it helped me rest before my international flight. The first two times I opted for the shower and sleeping pod facility, and the third time I chose the breakfast and shower combo.”

There are plans to introduce similar lounge facilities at the domestic terminal of the Mumbai airport.