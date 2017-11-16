Mumbai airport is one of the safest in India, finds CISF survey

Of the major airports in the country, passengers feel most safe at Mumbai airport, revealed a survey conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The month-long survey of major airports in India, conducted in October, found that Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport has been rated the most efficient major airport in terms of passenger security and punctuality. The Mumbai airport handles 45 million passengers every year.

While the Kochi airport was rated the best among eight airports, that include Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Delhi, it handles five times less passengers than the Mumbai airport, which is nine million every year.

At the Mumbai airport, 4.91 out of 5 passengers said they felt safe, and 4.89 people said they were happy with the thoroughness of security inspection, and courtesy and helpful attitude meted out by CISF officials. A minuscule number of passengers (0.91) passengers said they were unhappy with the services.

OP Singh, director general, CISF said, “With an aim to improve our services without compromising on security parameters, we have hired a professional agency who will again analyse the survey and help us improve our services.”

With an aim to get passengers’ feedback on quality of services and asses the performance of the Airport Security Group (ASG), the survey was conducted from October 1 to 30. A total of 3.30 lakh passengers participated in the survey.

Pointing out difficulties while getting the forms filled at the Mumbai airport, KN Tripathy, deputy inspector general of CISF (Mumbai) said staff shortage at the city airport was a challenge. “We approached relatively free passengers during peak hours of travel in the respective sectors.”