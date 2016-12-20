Mumbai airports asked to stop vendors from overcharging flyers

The legal metrology organisation (LMO), that comes under the state’s food, civil supplies and consumer protection department, has issued a letter to the Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd. (MIAL), asking it to curb overcharging and dual pricing on packaged commodities on the airport premises.

The LMO has registered four cases against restaurants and retail outlets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport during a drive where they found that passengers were being charged more than the printed maximum retail price (MRP) on bottled water and packaged snacks.

The letter issued to MIAL, that runs the airport, stated that the practice should be stopped on airport premises and vendors should be issued necessary instructions. Besides, the letter also said that the MIAL should mention in all agreements with any vendor that they must comply with the Legal Metrology Act and packaged commodities rules.

Fliers at the airport have often complained about dual charging or overcharging at the domestic and international terminals.

Dual charging happens when the same quantity of a product is sold for higher MRP at certain locations like malls, multiplexes and airports, when compared to the market. When a vendor charges a person more than the printed MRP, it is overcharging. In case of dual pricing, the higher MRP is printed on the packages.

“We have issued a letter to the MIAL asking them to curb overcharging. We are also looking for legalities that will help us make MIAL a party in the offence if the practice continues at the airport,” said Amitabh Gupta, controller, LMO.

When contacted, an MIAL spokesperson said, “We are yet to receive the letter but will take appropriate action as soon as we get it.”

Hindustan Times has consistently reported on overcharging of packaged commodities.

Welcoming the move, consumer activist Varsha Raut said, “It is a good move that the LMO is involving the authorities and bodies who looked after the management of the airport and the cricket stadium, but they should take such drives to a massive scale. One or two cases will not help to curb the offence.”

