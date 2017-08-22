Mumbai anti-corruption bureau officer found taking bribe, may be suspended

The Mumbai anti-corruption bureau recently sought suspension of a deputy superintendent of police from the Latur branch of the ACB after he was allegedly found accepting Rs50,000 bribe.

According to the ACB, Shetkar allegedly demanded the amount from a regional transport office (RTO) officer. “Shetkar told the complainant the ACB has received a complaint against him. He demanded ₹50,000 bribe to close the inquiry,” said an ACB officer.

Shetkar directed the complainant to handover the bribe amount to one Vijay Gadkari, 53, a motor driving school teacher, on August 11.

While Gadkari, who was caught after accepting the bribe amount at Datta Nagar in Latur, has been arrested, the police are looking for Shetkar.

The ACB has mooted his suspension for his conduct and allegedly bringing disrepute to the organisation. “We have written to the Director General of Police (DGP) for his suspension,” said a high-ranking ACB officer. “The message is clear. The ACB will not spare anyone even if it is their own officer.”

Based on the complaint, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which includes section 7(public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act).

The ACB team also conducted searches at Shetkar’s residence and office in this regard.