Mumbai: Argument over parking space lands auto driver in coma

Around 12,000 autos in the twin cities of Mira Road and Bhayander went on strike for at least three hours on Thursday to protest against the assault of two autorickhaw drivers, one of whom is in coma, after an argument over parking space on Wednesday night.

According to the police, a case of assault was registered while auto drivers staged a protest in front of the Kashimira police station on Thursday. The drivers were demanding section 307 (attempt to murder) be applied in the case against the unidentified accused.

According to the police, there was a huge line of autorickshaws near a gas station in Mira Road, to fill fuel, and hence most of the vehicles were blocking the entrance of a string of beer bars near the station. A few waiter from the bars went up to the drivers and asked them to give way for customers, following which there was an argument and then both parties began to attack each other.

The two auto drivers, Mohammed Hanif Khan and Janul Abidin were injured, have been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital,Kandivli. Abidin sustained minor injuries.

Narsinh Bhosle, deputy superintendent of police, Mira Road said a FIR has been registered against unknown accused and they will be arresting the accused shortly, based on the CCTV footage from nearby shops.

