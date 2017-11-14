Mumbai bank robbery: Culprits were smarter than security, say customers

The heist at the Sanpada branch of Bank of Baroda that came to light on Monday has left its customers shocked.

According to the police, the accused dug up a 30-ft-long tunnel from a shop next door to the locker room. Twenty-seven lockers, with valuables worth Rs5crore-6crore, were broken into, said sources. It is not clear when the incident took place as the bank was closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The break-in raises questions on the security at the bank, said customers. Priyanku Chatterjee, 43, a resident of Sanpada, whose locker was looted, said, “We don’t keep valuables at home, as we have trust the security at the bank. It is clear that there were loopholes in the security system. The culprits must have been digging the tunnel for the past couple of months, but nobody suspected anything. The well-planned heist shows they were clearly smarter than the security officers.”

“I came to the bank to deposit jewellery. I still have confidence in the police. We hope they will find the culprits and recover the stolen valuables soon,” said Rupali Arghade, another customer.

Most feel the bank should have been more cautious. Affaf Shaikh, 45, another resident of Sanpada, said, “The police claim my locker is intact. I won’t be at peace unless I open it and see my valuables. Banks say they are not responsible for the loss of valuables. Where should the customers, who kept their life’s savings in the bank, go?” “The bank should have paid attention to the safety of valuables. If not a bank, whom should we trust,” asked Rajni Mehta, 37, whose locker is safe.