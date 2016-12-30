Mumbai bar imposes ‘no shorts’ dress code, but not for foreigners

On December 29 (Thursday) night, a Facebook status message starting doing the rounds, alleging discrimination on the basis of dress code at a popular chain of bars, The Bar Stock Exchange (TBSE).

Describing an experience at the bar’s Bandra-Kurla Complex outlet, Parul Menezes wrote, “Horrible policy & discrimination against Indians at Bar Stock Exchange - white people are allowed in shorts but Indians are sent back (sic)”. By the next morning, this message had been shared nearly 50 times.

The person in question, the one turned away for allegedly wearing shorts, was Vishal Kale, who runs a travel packages business. On being contacted, Kale said that he was stopped at the entrance by bouncers for wearing shorts. “I work in Khar, so I agreed to change and come back. But a few hours later, we spotted a couple of foreigners in shorts, and asked how they had been allowed.”

Kale was informed that the manager was not on the premises. And the person who spoke in his stead, according to Kale, said, “‘Woh foreigner hai’,” implying that the dress code did not apply to them.

HT contacted Mihir Desai, co-owner, Corum Hospitality, who runs TBSE. Desai denied any such dress code policy. “There is no such dress policy as I myself come to work in casual clothing… He [Kale] was denied entry on the basis of a drinking permit issue which we have to check from time to time as per government rules. When the patron was unable to produce one, we politely told him he cannot be served.”

Certain bars in the city do ask for a drinking permit, and will usually sell you a temporary one for Rs5. TBSE said that do not actually sell them on premises.

Kale said that a drinking permit was never asked for. And after he had changed and come back, the whole group was served alcohol as usual.

Also read

December 31 in Mumbai: Liquor shops, hotels to remain open till late night