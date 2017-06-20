Mumbai: BDD chawls revamp in Worli gets zero response, tenders postponed

India’s biggest urban renewal scheme — the redevelopment of the Bombay Development Department (BDD) chawls — costing approximately Rs16,000 crore, suffered a setback as it got no response from contractors for its Worli project, spread across 59.05 acres of land in central Mumbai.

The Worli tenders of approximately Rs9000 crore for redeveloping 121 buildings floated by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the nodal agency, got zero response from contractors.

This is one of the most ambitious projects in central Mumbai inaugurated in April this year, which is expected to revamp 92.86 acres of land, creating at least 16,000 affordable houses, apart from providing houses of 500 square feet free to the existing tenants.

However, MHADA officials have blamed technical issues for the non-responsiveness. “There were some technical problems, which will we rectify soon. Hence, we have postponed the tendering process,” said a senior MHADA official, who declined to come on record.

The tenders, which were first floated in April, were pushed to June 16 due to lack of response. Now the dates have been postponed to July 17.

For the first phase, Naiguam (42 acres) and Lower Parel (32 acres) chawls have already been allotted to well-known firms like Larsen & Toubro and Shapoorji Pallonji, respectively. The Sewri BDD is pending, as it is located on the Mumbai Port Trust land and the green signal is awaited from the Central government ministry.

However, critics of the projects say that the lack of response is due to large scale opposition by the BDD residents. “There is no transparency in the entire project, which is forcing residents to agitate against this project. This is the reason why contractors are not coming forward,” said Raju Waghmare, who heads the residents association. “They are not giving us a legal agreement, nor specifying the corpus amount we will get. We will not allow the project to proceed till our demands are met,” he added.

The BDD chawls were constructed by the British government in the year 1920-25. Currently, the state of these chawls is highly dilapidated, with leakages across the place and falling slabs. The Public and Works Department (PWD) which owns these chawls has been unsuccessful in maintaining them as the residents pay only Rs100 as monthly rent.